49,405 people immunized in last 24 hours, 17,205 with first dose

In the last 24 hours there were 49,405 vaccine doses administered, of which 37,294 from Pfizer, 7,080 from Johnson&Johnson, 3,020 from Moderna and 2,011 from AstraZeneca, according to an informing from the National Committee for Coordinating activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), agerpres reports.

CNCAV shows that during the same interval, 17,205 people were vaccinated with the first shot and 32,200 people with the second shot.

Since December 2020 there were 8,288,345 doses administered to a number of 4,457,688 people, of which 459,936 received one shot and 3,997,752 received the second one.In the last 24 hours there were 20 adverse reactions registered - one local type and 19 general types.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there were 16,264 adverse reactions registered for the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,752 local types and 14,512 general types.According to CNCAV, 149 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.The data was provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry.