50 foreign citizens denied access into Romania in past 24 hours

The Romanian Border Police (IGPF) informs that within the last 24 hours, 50 foreign citizens were denied access into the country because they did not meet the legal conditions and also 7 Romanian citizens were halted to leave the country because of various legal reasons.

Through the border points, at the level of the entire country, control formalities were carried out, within the last 24 hours, for approximately 64,900 people, both foreign and Romanian citizens, with over 25,000 means of transportation (of which 9,700 freight vehicles), IGPF specifies on Monday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, approximately 32,600 people with 11,800 means of transportation were at Romania's entry point, and 32,300 people with 13,200 means of transportation were at the exit point.

The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 26,000 people with 12,300 means of transportation (4,100 freight vehicles), of which for the entry point there were approximately 14,400 people with 7,600 means of transportation.