5,095 Romanians abroad confirmed infected with novel coronavirus

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday that 5,095 Romanians abroad have been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, and the number of deaths among them remains 122.

Of the 5,095 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 107 in France, 2,275 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 105 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Greece and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic and until now, 122 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and how many one in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA and Brazil.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 72 were declared cured: 50 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, according to GCS.