As many as 51 Romanian citizens from abroad were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.

According to the source, 38 are in Italy, 4 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in France, and one in Tunisia, Ireland and Luxembourg.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 8 Romanian citizens abroad - 7 in Italy, 1 in France - died to the novel coronavirus, the GCS says.