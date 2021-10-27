512 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours, including 4 previously unaccounted

Another 512 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including four previously unaccounted for, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are 265 men and 247 women.

As many as 464 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 33 deaths had no comorbidities, and for 15 deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.Out of the 512 patients who died, 465 were unvaccinated and 47 were vaccinated. The 47 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 30 to 39 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 46,015 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.