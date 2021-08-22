517 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection out of over 28k tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 517 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 28,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

Until Sunday, 1,090,925 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,051,987 patients have been declared cured.

Countrywide, up to this date, 8,976,748 RT-PCR tests and 2,213,880 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 12,000 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,635 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,365 on request) and 16,568 rapid antigen tests.

Besides the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 58 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.