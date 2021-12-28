5,284 newly set up foreign capital companies, registered in first 11 months of 2021

The number of foreign capital start-ups established in Romania increased in the first 11 months of 2021 by 42.2%, to 5,284 units, compared to the same period in 2020, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), agerpres reports.

The 5,284 new companies had a paid up share capital of 41.109 million US dollars, larger by 107.3% than of the companies registered in January-November 2020, of 19.828 million US dollars.In November 2021, 558 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were registered. Most of the newly registered companies operate in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycle (28.32% of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (21.15%) and transport, storage and communications (12.37%).At the end of November 2021, in Romania there were 235,260 companies running on foreign share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was 64.354 billion US dollars.Most foreign capital companies, specifically 50,517 - run on Italian capital (3.902 billion US dollars paid up capital), but the most sizable foreign capital comes from the Dutch companies, respectively 12.441 billion US dollars, in 5,656 companies.