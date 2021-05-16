 
     
565 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 18,700 tests in 24h

A number of 565 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 18,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday, agerpres reports.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states.

As of Sunday, 1,071,899 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,025,145 patients have been declared cured.

A number of 7,644,702 RT-PCR tests and 1,033,521 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide to date.

In the last 24 hours, 12,957 RT-PCR tests were processed (4,733 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,224 on request) and 5,792 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting the patients who were already positive, 102 people were reconfirmed positive.

