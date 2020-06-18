57 Romanians in Berlin test positive for COVID-19; one in critical state

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) conveyed on Thursday that a number of 57 Romanians in Neukolln district in Berlin have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, and one of them is in critical state.

The MAE also shows, according to the information communicated by the local authorities, that approximately 370 dwellings are in quarantine, and "the first conclusions indicate the fact that the infections would have occurred as a result of people participating in religious processions, as well as religious services officiated at the homes of several families."The MAE mentions that local authorities have provided the affected persons with a system of assistance for making the necessary purchases, and all persons affected by quarantine will receive justifying documents for the relationship with the employer, as well as financial compensation in the amount provided by law.The MAE mentions that, so far, no requests for consular assistance have been received at Romania's Embassy in Berlin regarding this situation. Romania's Embassy in Berlin continues the dialogue with the local authorities and is ready to provide consular assistance, in accordance with the legal remit and in accordance with the measures adopted by the German authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.