58 agricultural high schools in Romania to benefit 5 years from Dutch expertise and experience

The Netherlands, one of the world's leaders in agriculture, will support Romania in the process to modernize agricultural education, and the partnership launched on Thursday at the 2019 Indagra International Fair foresees 58 specialty high schools in Romania to benefit in the next five years from the Dutch expertise and experience.

"We know the Netherlands' experience in the agricultural education domain. (...) We want to strengthen the collaboration between the education institutions of the Netherlands and Romania and the exchange of experience between these institutions. The partnership will have at its base an action plan that includes several topics regarding the collaboration between Dutch and Romanian companies, between education institutions, under the coordination of the two ministries and the Dutch Embassy in Bucharest," said, on Thursday, State Secretary Maricel Floricel Dima, at the event titled "Agricultural education: Partnerships for development and contributions to circular agriculture" hosted by the Indagra International Fair.

In context, Floor Boselie-Abbenhuis, deputy director of the Department for strategies, knowledge and innovation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Quality of Food of the Netherlands, mentioned that she is impressed by the initiative to support 58 agricultural high schools in Romania, because thus "we give them the chance to consolidate and innovate in the realm of education".

Romania and the Netherlands concluded a partnership for five years for the development of agricultural education. Through this agreement, Romanian agricultural high schools will benefit from support from some education institutions in the Netherlands, with the two states to conduct a series of joint projects, experience exchanges and know-how transfer for a circular agriculture - a model for sustainable agriculture.

The agreement details the action plan, and presentations and debates took place regarding introductive elements in the Romanian agricultural sector, Romania's strategy for sustainable development, with emphasis being placed on circular agriculture and the role of education, as well as expositions regarding the agricultural domain in the Netherlands and the Dutch vision on circular agriculture.