60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 441 hospitalisations

As many as 441 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 60 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

In Romania, 1,224 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 590 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 51,925 people are in quarantine at home and 78 in institutional quarantine, agerpres reports.In the last 24 hours, 375 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 969 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.