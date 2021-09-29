61,095 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As many as 61,095 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 21,420 represent the first dose and 2,790 - the second dose, and 36,885 the third dose according to a report issued on Wednesday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 10,175,695 doses have been administered to 5,523,983 people, of whom 5,368,131 have received the full scheme and 57,089 people were vaccinated with the third dose.

The third dose is being administered as of Tuesday, September 28, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours there have been 11 adverse reactions recorded, one local type and 10 general types.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been 17,189 adverse reactions recorded for the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,825 local types and 15,364 general types.