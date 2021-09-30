61,873 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

As many as 61,873 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 22,095 represent the first dose and 2,821 - the second dose, and 36,957 the third dose according to a report issued on Wednesday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 10,237,524 doses have been administered to 5,546,023 people, of whom 5,383,893 have received the full scheme and 94,067 people were vaccinated with the third dose.

The third dose is being administered as of Tuesday, September 28.

In the last 24 hours there have been recorded 23 adverse reactions, two local types and 21 general types.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been recorded 17,212 adverse reactions for the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,827 local types and 15,385 general types.