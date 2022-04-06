632,382 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in neighboring country

As many as 632,382 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the conflict began in the neighboring country, according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), Agerpres reports.

On Tuesday, April 5, during the 24 hour interval, 7,524 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania (going up by 4.6% from the previous day).4,305 Ukrainian citizens have entered from the Ukrainian border (going up by 4.8%), and 1,593 Ukrainian citizens have entered from the border with Moldova (going up by 27%).