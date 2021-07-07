64,800 vaccine doses from Johnson&Johnson pharmaceutical company to arrive in Romania

A number of 64,800 doses of Janssen vaccines will arrive on Thursday at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development in Bucharest, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs, Agerpres informs.

According to the quoted source, transport is ensured by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will arrive in Bucharest overland.

"The doses will be stored at the National Storage Center, and in the following period they will be distributed to the existing regional centers nationwide. The National Storing Center for vaccines against COVID-19 within the Cantacuzino Institute is completely authorized by the National Agency for Medicine and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority which has competence in the field of medicine for human use", CNCAV says.

Until now, Romania has received 922,900 vaccine doses produced by the Johnson&Johnson company, and 329,357 were already used for immunizing the population.