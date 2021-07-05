65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 402 hospitalisations

As many as 402 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 65 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

In Romania, 1,839 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 718 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 18,410 people are in quarantine at home and 35 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 182 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.

