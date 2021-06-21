 
     
65 deaths reported in COVID patients; 61 prior to last 24 hours

Journal of Infectious Diseases
plamani covid

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours, 65 deaths (36 men and 29 women) were reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but 61 of them are from last year and from the first half of this year, as they were entered in the database at the request of the Ministry of Health by the Public Health Directorates nationwide, following some verifications.

57 of the registered deaths were registered in patients who presented comorbidities, 7 deceased patients did not present comorbidities, and for 1 deceased patient no comorbidities had been reported so far.

By Monday, a total of 32,391 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection had died in Romania.

