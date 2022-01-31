 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

66,897 companies erased in 2021

sfin.ro
onrc registrul comertului

The number of companies that were erased, nationwide, has gone up by over 29.36%, when comparing with the previous year, to 66,897 removals, according to the statistics from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

In 2020, there were 51,715 companies erased, Agerpres.ro informs.

On activity areas, the largest number of removals was registered in retail and wholesale, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 18,622 (+32.85% when reporting to 2020), constructions - 6,201 (plus 28.01%), professional, scientific and technical activities - 5,616 (+24.5%) and the processing industry - 5,430 (+27.02%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.