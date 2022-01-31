66,897 companies erased in 2021

The number of companies that were erased, nationwide, has gone up by over 29.36%, when comparing with the previous year, to 66,897 removals, according to the statistics from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

In 2020, there were 51,715 companies erased, Agerpres.ro informs.

On activity areas, the largest number of removals was registered in retail and wholesale, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 18,622 (+32.85% when reporting to 2020), constructions - 6,201 (plus 28.01%), professional, scientific and technical activities - 5,616 (+24.5%) and the processing industry - 5,430 (+27.02%).