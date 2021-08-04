67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 456 hospitalisations

As many as 456 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 67 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

In Romania, 1,289 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 610 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 53,738 people are in quarantine at home and 76 in institutional quarantine, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 331 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 918 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.