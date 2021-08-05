72 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 489 hospitalisations; two deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 489 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 72 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

In Romania, 1,378 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 632 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 54,758 people are in quarantine at home and 76 in institutional quarantine, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 315 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 751 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.

Bucharest, Aug 5 /Agerpres/ - Another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are two men hospitalised in the counties of Iasi and Prahova, both with comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,300 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.