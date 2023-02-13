 
     
720 people get anti-Covid shot in past week

As many as 720 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of February 6-12, of whom 637 with the Omicron-adapted Pfizer vaccine, whose administration began on November 28, 2022, told Agerpres.

According to the National Public Health Institute's National Centre for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases, another 83 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,917,864 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.

A number of 8,130,115 people received the complete vaccination scheme, 2,665,393 were given the third dose.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,100 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines, 2,247 local and 17,853 systemic side effects.

