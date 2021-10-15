 
     
73,377 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
vaccinare

As many as 73,377 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 39,052 represent the first dose, 7,105 - the second dose and 27,220 received the third dose, the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Friday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on September 27, 2020, there have been 11,074,621 vaccine doses administered for 5,926,645 people, of which 5,635,246 received the full scheme and 492,263 received the third dose.

In the last 24 hours there have been 37 adverse reactions recorded, 8 local types and 29 general types.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,724 adverse reactions recorded for anti-COVID vaccines, 1,900 local types and 15,824 general types.

