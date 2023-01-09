74-year old woman from Iasi confirmed to have flu&coronavirus combination with comorbidites has died

A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with Flurona, a term used by specialists to describe the simultaneous infection with the seasonal flu virus and COVID-19, has died, the manager of the Sf. Parascheva Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iasi, doctor Florin Rosu, informs on Monday.

According to the same source, in addition to the case of this woman, another case was registered, that of a 69-year-old man, both residing in Iasi county, told Agerpres.

Following the treatment administered by the hospital's multidisciplinary team, consisting of an ICU doctor and an infectious disease doctor, the man was discharged on Sunday, with his progress to be monitored by the family doctor from now on.

"Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical personnel and the treatment, the development was not the same in the case of the woman patient, in the case of whom the double infection only aggravated the serious comorbidities she suffered from and led to her death," stated doctor Rosu Florin.

The manager of the Infectious Diseases Hospital also stated that none of the patients were vaccinated.