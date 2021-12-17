743 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs, 60 deaths, including 20 previous

As many as 743 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours and 60 deaths have been reported, including 20 previous ones, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

"According to the data existing at the CNCCI (National Council of Intervention Management and Coordination) level as of December 17, 2021, at 10:00, within 24 hours, 743 cases of people positive with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. Also, 60 deaths have been reported, of which 20 prior to the reference interval," the GCS said.