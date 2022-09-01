The number of landings and takeoffs at/from the "Henri Coanda" Bucharest International Airport (AIHCB) with delays of more than 30 minutes was 748 in the period August 25 to 31, with 122 less than the previous week, shows the data the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) published on Thursday.

According to the cited source, of the total number of flights analysed, for more than half (390) the delays were caused by the delay or rotation of crews or aircraft.

The most delayed flights were recorded, in order, at the airlines Wizz Air (223 flights), Blue Air (137 flights), Ryan Air (123), Tarom (94 flights), told Agerpres.

Also, in the same reference interval, 12 flights were cancelled.

Between August 25 and 31, 2022, 2,409 flights were operated on AIHCB, of which 2,157 were regular.