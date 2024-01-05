75 people rescued from the mountain in the last 24 hours, 25 of whom rushed to hospital

As many as 75 people were saved, in the last 24 hours, by the mountain rescuers, 25 of them being rushed to the hospital, Salvamont Romania announced on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, the National Salvamont Dispatch received 67 calls requesting the emergency intervention of rescuers, a post on the institution's Facebook page reads. Most of the calls, namely 13, were received by Salvamont Voineasa, followed by Salvamont Brasov, with ten calls, and Salvamont Lupeni, with nine calls, agerpres reports.

"In the case of these interventions, 75 people were saved. Of these, 25 were handed over to the ambulance service or the Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Service - SMURD for transport to the hospital. We also received 37 calls requesting advice and information about different tourist routes in the area mountain and about the ski areas," the representatives of Salvamont notice, in the post.