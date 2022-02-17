7,674 persons vaccinated against COVID; 525 children aged 5-11 immunized with full scheme

As many as 7,674 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 1,255 with the first dose, 2,563 with the second dose and 3,856 with the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Thursday.

From the total number of administered doses, 578 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children with ages between 5 and 11 (53 with the first dose and 525 with the second dose).

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 16,632,947 vaccine doses administered to 8,101,633 persons, 8,037,601 receiving the full scheme and 2,495,852 being immunized with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

Two adverse reactions were registered in the last 24 hours, both local.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,964 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, 2,199 local type and 17,765 general type.