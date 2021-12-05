78 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 78 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 21 previously unaccounted for - 53 men and 25 women - according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

As many as 71 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, five deaths had no comorbidities, and for two deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of the 318 patients who died, 68 were unvaccinated and 10 were vaccinated. The age ranged of the 10 vaccinated deceased patients was 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; nine of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for one patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 57,099 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.