782 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection out of over 40k tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 782 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a level that was not recorded since May, with more than 40,100 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive.

Until Sunday, 1,092,122 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,052,478 patients have been declared cured.Countrywide, up to this date, 8,996,339 RT-PCR tests and 2,249,366 rapid antigen tests have been processed.In the last 24 hours, 15,418 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,838 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,580 on request) and 24,707 rapid antigen tests.Besides the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 137 people were reconfirmed positive.