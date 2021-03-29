787 companies and self-employed persons go insolvent over Jan - Feb 2021

The number of companies and self-employed persons (PFAs) going insolvent decreased by 8.06 percent in the first two months of 2021 compared with the year-ago period, to 787, according to data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most insolvent companies and PFAs were reported in Bucharest City, at 167, up 38.02 percent from January - February 2020. Next in the insolvency ranking are the counties of Cluj - 78 insolvencies (+62.5 percent), Bihor - 74 (-21.28 percent), and Brasov - 41 (+46.43 percent).

By business activity, the largest number of insolvencies during the reporting period was in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, specifically 230 (+2.68 pct); constructions - 131 (-10.27 pct) and in the manufacturing industry - 97 (-9.35 pct).

As many as 471 insolvencies were reported in February 2021, most of them in Bucharest - 107, and in the counties of Cluj - 51 and Bihor - 50.