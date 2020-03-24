8 dead, 762 persons infected with novel coronavirus, 186 new cases confirmed

A number of 762 persons were confirmed, up to now, with the novel coronavirus in Romania, and eight have deceased, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

Since the last informative bulletin 186 new cases were confirmed.

The patients recently confirmed infected are aged between 4 and 85 years old, the GCS mentioned.

Of the persons infected, 79 were declared healed and discharged: 53 in Timisoara, 19 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, 2 in Constanta, one each in Iasi and Cluj.

Until Tuesday, 8 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 infection and with chronic pre-existing diseases - who were admitted in the hospitals in Bucharest, Suceava, Craiova and Iasi - have died.