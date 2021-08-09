80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 623 hospitalisations

As many as 623 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 80 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

In Romania, 1,641 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 736 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 57,575 people are in quarantine at home and 77 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 323 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.