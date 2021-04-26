80,809 persons immunized in past 24 hours

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 80,809 vaccine doses were administered, of which 62,037 - Pfizer, 9,179 - Moderna and 9,593 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry application.

According to a release sent by CNCAV to AGERPRES on Monday, 54,680 persons were vaccinated with the first dose, and 26,129 with the second dose.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 4,913,012 doses have been administered to 3,092,378 persons, of whom 1,271,744 have received just one dose and 1,820,634 received both doses.

In the past 24 hours, doctors noted 38 adverse reactions - 3 of the local type and 35 of the general type.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign 13,705 adverse reactions to the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca were noted, 1,437 of the local type and 12,268 of the general type.

CNCAV mentions that 150 adverse reactions are under investigation.