829 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 5,475

A number of 5,475 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 829 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, agerpres reports.

In total, 16,007 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 5,955 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 41,631 people are in quarantine at home and 139 in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 1,054 calls were registered to the emergency phone number 112 and 810 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358).