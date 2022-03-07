85 Ukraine refugees, including 47 children, handled at Suceava County Emergency Hospital since conflict outbreak

As many as 85 Ukraine refugees with various health issues, of whom 47 children, have been handled at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighboring country.

Hospital spokesman, Dr. Dan Teodorovici, informed on Monday that 41 war refugees of whom 16 children have been consulted at the health facility's emergency department in the last three days. Five patients, including four children, were hospitalized.

Also, the Suceava County Emergency Hospital offers chemotherapy to the patients coming from Ukraine during this period, as they are registered in the National Oncology Program.

HIV refugee patients too can report to the hospital's Outpatient Infectious Diseases Clinic for evaluation and treatment, or they can call 0737.411.119 between 8:00 and 15:00 for additional information.

Based on the Government's Emergency Ordinance on the provision of support and humanitarian assistance to the citizens from the Ukraine war zone, the Suceava County Emergency Hospital will take all possible measures to provide the necessary medical care to the citizens from the conflict area.