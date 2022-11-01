85 Ukrainian refugee families receive aid from Sucheava branch of the Red Cross

A number of 85 families with more than 240 members refugees from Ukraine because of the armed conflict started in February have received help from the Suceava Red Cross, Director of the organisation's county branch Corneliu Dediu announced on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, it is about children and adults with residence permits for temporary protection beneficiaries who have been in Suceava county since the start of the armed conflict.

The refugees received soap, detergent, oral hygiene products, wet wipes and shampoo, vouchers for the purchase of supplies and perishable food, as well as food supplements and vitamins for the treatment of medical conditions that may appear in the cold season, the total value of the aid being almost 60,000 RON.

At the same time, Dediu said that the Suceava branch of the Red Cross will sponsor with 25,000 RON, for ten days, a hot meal for a number of one hundred refugees staying in the Mobile Camp at Radauti.

"85 families, made up of 243 people (adults and children), who have residence permits for the beneficiaries of temporary protection and who have been in Suceava county since the beginning of the armed conflict, received several aids from the Suceava Red Cross volunteers (...) The total value of the aid distributed to the Ukrainian refugees was 59,196 RON (...) The Suceava Red Cross thanks all the donors who support the activities we carry out, as well as the volunteers who are with us in fulfilling the mission of the Red Cross," Director of the Suceava Red Cross Corneliu Dediu said.