868 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 30,000 tests - performed in the last 24 hours

A number of 868 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 30,964 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Sunday, 1,096,753 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,054,246 patients have been declared cured.To date, 9,069,843 RT-PCR tests and 2,363,301 rapid antigen tests have been processed to date.In the last 24 hours, 12,314 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,865 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,449 on request) and 18,650 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting the patients who were already positive, 87 people were reconfirmed positively.