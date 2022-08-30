 
     
90,126 registrations of natural and legal persons 7 months into 2022

sfin.ro
onrc registrul comertului

The number of registrations of natural and legal persons decreased in the first seven months of 2022 by 1.39%, compared to the similar period in 2021, to 90,126, of which 68,115 are limited liability companies (SRL), according to data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were registered in the city of Bucharest, respectively 16,555 (plus 18.56%, compared to January-July 2021), and in the counties of Cluj - 5,627 (plus 7.94%), Ilfov - 4,628 (plus 10.35 %) and Timis - 4,339 (plus 2.77%), told Agerpres.

At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Covasna - 491 (minus 21.31%, compared to the first seven months of 2021), Tulcea - 639 (minus 20.62%) and Ialomita - 665 (plus 5.06%).

According to ONRC, the areas in which the most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (15,699, minus 15.76% compared to January-July 2022), professional, scientific and technical activities (10,168; plus 25.56%) and construction (9,650; minus 6.78%).

