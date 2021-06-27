 
     
92 patients with COVID-19 in ICU; hospitalized persons - 522

Spitalul Sfântul Sava
salon paturi spital

A number of 522 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 92 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

In total, 1,888 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 837 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

At the same time, 18,791 people are in quarantine at home and 39 in institutionalized quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 260 calls were registered to the emergency number 112.

