96 casualties reported in COVID patients, with 86 prior to last 24 hours, death toll hits 31.957

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 96 casualties reported (66 male and 30 female) in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2, but 86 of them were from last year and since the beginning of this year, being introduced in the database at the request of the Ministry of Health, by the Public Health Directorates in the country, following checks carried out.

The deceased patients were admitted in hospitals in the counties of Arges, Bihor, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Cluj, Harghita, Ialomita, Iasi, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu and in Bucharest.

According to the source, of the 96 deaths, one was registered in the age category 20-29 years, two in the age category 30-39 years, three in the age category 40-49 years, five in the age category 50-59 years, 20 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 32 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 33 deaths in the age category over 80 years.

90 of the registered deaths are in patients who presented comorbidities, and for 6 deceased patients there were no comorbidities reported so far.

Until Tuesday, in total, 31,957 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.