97 deaths in COVID-19 patients, of which 91 prior to last 24 hours take death toll to 32,212

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 97 deaths (62 men and 35 women) have been reported in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, but 91 of them are from last year and the first half of this year, being entered in the database at the request of the Ministry of Health, by the Public Health Directorates of the country, following the verifications performed.

The deceased patients were hospitalized in the counties of Arges, Bistrita-Nasaud, Buzau, Dolj, Galati, Hunedoara, Iasi, Salaj, Sibiu, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and in Bucharest.

According to the source, out of the 97 deaths, one was registered in the age category 30-39 years, two in the age category 40-49 years, eight in the age category 50-59 years, 19 deaths in the category aged 60-69 years, 30 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 37 deaths in the age category over 80 years.

GCS says that 88 of the registered deaths were of patients who suffered from comorbidities, and 9 deceased patients did not present comorbidities.

As of Friday, a total of 32,212 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.