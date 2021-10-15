A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Buzau County, on Friday morning

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit the Buzau County, the Vrancea seismic zone, on Friday morning, at 6:06 am local time, according to information published by the National Research-Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake took place at a depth of 142 kilometers (km) near the following cities: 71 km east of Brasov, 86 km northeast of Ploiesti, 106 km south of Bacau, 121 km west of Galati, 122 km west of Braila and 138 km north of Bucharest.

In October, 15 earthquakes took place in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 3.6.

The most important earthquake of this year occurred on May 26 and had a magnitude of 4.7 degrees. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.