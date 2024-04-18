A date should be set for lifting controls at land borders for Romania and Bulgaria

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday in Sofia that two days previously she proposed that the European Council this year set a date for lifting controls at land borders for Romania and Bulgaria.

Romania's Minister of Internal Affairs Catalin Predoiu and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson attended a meeting in Sofia with Bulgarian Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov regarding Romania and Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area.

The suggestion will be discussed at the incoming European Council in June, the European Commissioner said, adding that these two countries, Bulgaria and Romania, are actually better prepared to comply with all Schengen requirements than some of the other member states.

She added that both Bulgaria and Romania are ahead of some of the other member states in terms of implementation, thanks to all the efforts made at the external borders, showing that she is very motivated to see the latest decision to lift land border controls under her tenure as European commissioner.

Predoiu said that both Romania and Bulgaria are ready to lift land border controls.

"We are prepared to do it. We implemented the successful decision taken in 2023. We took the necessary measures to secure our borders and European borders, to tackle illegal migration, tackle transborder organised crime. And it's true, we are here to celebrate an important result obtained last year. But we are also here to organize our efforts to continue our work for the benefit of our citizens in 2024 until we will achieve the finalisation of this important European project, which is the extension of the Schengen acquis to all the borders for Romania and Bulgaria," Predoiu said.

He mentioned that all measures were discussed in detail to integrate the efforts of Romanian police at the internal border to combat organized crime, to fight illegal migration.

"I am sure that together with Commissioner Johansson, with the rest of our EU member states we will achieve our goals this year. Thank you very much, and I'm looking forward to working with you," Predoiu said.