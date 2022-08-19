A representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation, persona non grata in Romania

The Romanian authorities have decided to declare as persona non grata on the territory of the country a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Embassy was informed about this decision made by the order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the source said.

"The decision was made taking into account the incompatibility of the activities of the representative in question with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. The embassy representative left the Romanian territory during this week," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

AGERPRES