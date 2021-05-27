About 150 Romanian personnel deployed to JMTC Grafenwohr as part of DEFENDER Europe 2021 exercise

Approximately 150 troops from all the branches of the Romanian Military will participate in the DEFENDER Europe 2021 computer assisted/command post exercise (CAX/CPX), the Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday.

"A contingent of about 150 servicemen from all the branches of the Romanian Military was deployed on Thursday to the US Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Joint Multinational Training Center in Grafenwohr, Germany, to act along with USAREUR-AF personnel as response cells for the DEFENDER Europe 2021 computer assisted/command post exercise, in support of the Command of the Southeast Multinational Corps Southeast (HQ MNC-SE)," the National Defense Ministry said in a release.

The response cells have an important role to play in simulating the real information flow during the exercise on own forces' actions, for creating a training environment as close as possible to real combat, for practicing operational procedures, decision-making and command and control of subordinate forces during military operations, Agerpres informs.

"DEFENDER Europe 2021 CAX/CPX is a major training event for HQ MNC-SE, aimed at boosting training and interoperability in a multinational training environment, as well as proving the initial operational capability," the Ministry states.

According to the Defense Ministry, another approximately 100 personnel of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Command (HQ ARRC) in Great Britain have been deployed to Romania this week and integrated with the specific HQ MNC-SE structures prepared for the exercise. The HQ ARRC operational capacity was reconfirmed in 2020, and from this perspective, its experience is valuable for the operationalization of HQ MNC-SE.

"The cooperation between HQ MNC-SE and HQ ARRC is based on the Mutual Training Support Agreement under which HQ ARRC provides support and expertise to HQ MNC-SE for the achievement of initial operational capability this year and subsequently, of the final operational capability by 2024," mentions the National Defense Ministry.

Defender-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise, consisting of more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations, with nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 12 countries, designed to build readiness and interoperability between the United States, NATO allies, and partner militaries over a wide area of operations.