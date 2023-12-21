About 189,000 persons cross Romania's borders on Wednesday

More than 8,600 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, while a total of about 189,000 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 55,500 means of transport went through the control formalities at border points throughout the country, according to a Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) press release, told Agerpres.

On the way into Romania there were 109,252 people, including 8,666 Ukrainian citizens.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 69 illegal acts (41 offences and 28 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to 49,500 lei.

Goods worth approximately 242,350 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Wednesday, 13 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 28 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.