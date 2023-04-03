About 23,000 Romanians draw private pensions in 2022 totalling RON 407 million

During 2022, net personal asset payments amounting to approximately RON 407 million were made to 23,000 contributors or beneficiaries, according to a report on developments in Romania's private pension plans in 2022 published by the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF).

According to the report, of the total amount of payments made, a percentage of 88% is related to the opening of the right to a pension, 11% as a result of the death of the contributor and 1% as a result of invalidity.

Private pension funds in Romania had assets of RON 100.08 billion as of end-December 2022, up 8.17% y-o-y.

As against September 2022, the total assets of private pension funds increased by 8.73%. Thus, at the end of 2022, privately managed pension funds (Pillar II) had assets worth RON 96.46 billion, 8.25% more than in December 2021.

Voluntary funded pension plans (Pillar III) had assets worth RON 3.62 billion, up 6.12% y-o-y.

As of December 31, 2022, 8.59 million contributors were recorded to 17 private pension plans, as against 8.36 million the year before.

The private pension funds continued their investment policy in the local capital market, while the share of investments in fixed income instruments made up 71% of the their total investment portfolio. At the end of 2022, 22% of the investment was in stocks and shares.