About 295,000 people cross Romania on August 31, over 13,000 Ukrainians enter Romania

Vama Nadlac

About 295,000 people crossed Romania on Wednesday, August 31, including over 13,000 Ukrainian nationals, up 14.8% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, approximately 295,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 75,500 means of transport, told Agerpres.

On the way into Romania, there were 123,500 people, including 13,256 Ukrainian citizens, up 14.8% on a daily basis.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,155,975 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

