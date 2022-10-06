About 45% of Romanians, actively involved in actions to support and help Ukrainian refugees (study)

Approximately 45% of Romanians declare that they have been actively involved in actions to support and help Ukrainian refugees, and another 45% intend to get involved, according to the study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research, published on Thursday.

According to the source, the helping behavior of the Romanians is decreasing, in the conditions in which the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is turning into a long-term one.

"We observe a behavior, but especially an intention to help, in a slight decrease of Romanians compared to March 2022, when values of 52% and 61% respectively were recorded for the two attitudes. If we refer to the top of the most important categories of assistance needed by refugees, these continue to be medical assistance (57%), accommodation services (55%) and food (51%). While the need for medical assistance registers a value similar to that of March, the other two categories have decreased by 15, and respectively 21 percentage points," the authors of the study claim.

Over three-quarters of Romanians (77%) believe that our country has been proactive in providing humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine, to a significantly greater extent among people over 55 (82%), while 63% believe that countries Ukraine's neighbors offered the necessary help to it.

Less than half of the Romanians (40%) believe that Romania's neighboring countries would help us in a similar context, a significantly lower percentage than the one recorded 6 months ago (55%).

Regarding individual behavior, currently only 41% of Romanians would be willing to offer their home to accommodate refugees if they had the necessary space, and 39% to volunteer to help in the refugee situation - for both charitable actions registering - decreases of approximately 20% from March until now.

The Reveal Marketing Research study took place online between September 19-24, 2022 on a representative sample of people over 18 years old, from Romania, Internet users. The sample size was 1,003 respondents, and the maximum sampling error for the general target is +/-3.1% at a 95% confidence level.