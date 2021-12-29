About 75,000 tourists visit Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia in 2021

Approximately 75,000 tourists visited this year the Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia, in the Orastiei Mountains, 5,000 people more compared to 2020, according to the Hunedoara General Directorate of Monuments Administration and Tourist Promotion (DGAMPT).

"This year, the former capital of Dacia was visited by about 75,000 people, a context in which we managed to obtain revenues round 1.1 million lei capitalising on the tourist potential of this UNESCO monument. The collections are the highest since Sarmizegetusa Regia has been taken over under the administration of Hunedoara County Council," Hunedoara DGAMPT Director General Radu Barb told AGERPRES.

Most visitors to the historic monument were registered in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, when 77,000 tourists entered the fortress gate, Agerpres.ro informs.

Sarmizegetusa Regia can be visited throughout the year, and in winter (December 1-February 28) the opening hours are between 10.00-15.00, with the last entry of visitors to the site at 14:30.

The Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia was taken over by the Hunedoara County Council in 2013, and since then several measures have been instituted to protect and enhance the UNESCO monument's tourist value. The site now has visiting regulations, the access road has been rebuilt and a security service with video surveillance equipment is provided.